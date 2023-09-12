ED raids 10 places linked to arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at ten places linked to the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister, Senthil Balaji.

The raids were being conducted at the residences and office premises of people who are close to the arrested minister in Coimbatore, Karur and Tiruchi.

Senthil Balaji is lodged in Puzhal central prison after he was arrested by the ED on June 14 after raids at his official residence and office in secretariat.

The minister was interrogated and arrested by the ED following money laundering in a job-for-cash scam while he was minister in the previous AIADMK government.