ED seizes 9 properties worth Rs 65.53 cr of Venkateshwara Hatcheries

After the incorporation of M/s VOL, M/s VHPL remitted huge funds in the guise of equity infusion. However, no such business activity was ever initiated by M/s VOL even after the lapse of more than 11 years from its incorporation. ED investigation further revealed that M/s VHPL had made remittances to the tune of GBP 73,96,069 equivalent to INR 65.53 Crore to M/s VOL since its incorporation till date.

M/s VOL immediately after its incorporation, had purchased an immovable property named “Alexander House” having total area of 90 acres in the United Kingdom through the funds remitted by M/s VHPL with a view to provide convenience to the Directors and employees of VHPL, the agency added.

Further all the funds remitted by M/s VHPL to M/s VOL subsequently were utilised for repayment of loan obtained by M/s VOL from Barclays Bank, UK which was taken for acquisition of said immoveable property. Investigation established that M/s VHPL had no intention to conduct bonafide business through its subsidiary M/s VOL and it was created as a front to purchase an immovable property in the UK for the ultimate enjoyment by the directors, employees and family members of M/s VHPL.

Therefore, the equivalent value of properties held in India have been seized under the provisions of Section 37A of FEMA. Further investigation is under progress, the ED claimed.