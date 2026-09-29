ED raids 10 places linked to ex-Bengal minister in money laundering case

A complaint filed with Kolkata Police in June named Indranil Sen, Madhuchhanda Sen and Mass Art. The complaint alleged that the organisation was formed within months of Kolkata’s Durga Puja being inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. UNESCO officially lists Kolkata’s Durga Puja as having been inscribed in 2021.

According to the allegations, Mass Art promoted preview shows involving 24 selected Durga Puja pandals and sold tickets at prices running into several thousand rupees. The complainant alleged that the organisation falsely claimed the pandals had been selected in association with UNESCO.

The allegations cover activities beginning in 2022. The complaint said thousands of people registered for the preview events — around 19,000 in 2022, 34,000 in 2023 and 61,000 in 2024 — with the ED now examining the financial transactions linked to the operation.

The ED’s investigation follows the Kolkata Police probe and focuses on the alleged money-laundering aspect of the case. Reports have put the suspected financial involvement at around Rs 60 crore, though the figure is part of the ongoing investigation and has not been established in court.

Sen and his wife have denied the allegations. Sen had earlier said Mass Art had relevant clearances from UNESCO, while an official associated with the organisation also rejected the accusations and said it had documents to support its activities.

The ED searches are aimed at examining the organisation’s financial transactions, the flow of funds and the alleged use of UNESCO’s name and branding in connection with the sale of Durga Puja preview passes. The investigation is continuing.

With IANS inputs