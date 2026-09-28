TMC split: SC gives ECI 4 months, Assembly speaker asked to decide MLAs' fate

Supreme Court directs Election Commission to decide TMC name and symbol dispute within three months after rival factions complete their pleadings within four weeks.

Court also disposes of plea seeking early decision on disqualification of 10 rebel TMC MLAs, says it has every reason to believe West Bengal Assembly speaker will act within existing three-month timeframe, which ends on 8 October.

Twin proceedings stem from TMC's post-election factional split, with ECI having frozen party's original name and symbol and speaker facing disqualification pleas against 10 MLAs aligned with the rival faction.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 28 September fixed timelines for two key proceedings arising from the factional split in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to decide the dispute over the party's name and 'twin flowers & grass' symbol within three months after the rival factions complete their pleadings, while expressing confidence that the West Bengal Assembly speaker would decide disqualification pleas against 10 rebel MLAs within the existing three-month timeframe.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the two factions to complete pleadings before the ECI within four weeks. The poll panel will then have three months to decide which faction is entitled to the party's name and reserved symbol.

The order came while the court was hearing a plea filed by former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the ECI's interim decision to freeze the TMC's name and symbol.

"We grant four weeks' time to the contesting respondents/petitioners to place on record their affidavits/additional affidavits etc. The pleadings be completed within four weeks," the bench said, adding that the ECI would then have three months to decide the matter.