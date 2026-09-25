Rebel TMC MPs get 2 weeks, not 4, to reply to Speaker after SC nudge

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has granted 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs two more weeks to respond to disqualification petitions, rejecting their request for four weeks until 22 October.

The MPs, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, have been asked to submit their replies by 8 October.

The dispute over their status has also reached the Supreme Court, which has called for an early resolution of the disqualification proceedings.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has granted 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs a further two weeks to respond to petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, declining their request for a four-week extension until 22 October. The MPs must now submit their replies by 8 October.

The MPs, including erstwhile senior TMC leaders Bandyopadhyay and Ghosh Dastidar, had announced their decision to leave the TMC and join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), while extending their support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The Speaker had sought explanations from the MPs on the circumstances in which they left TMC and joined NCPI, and why the anti-defection provisions should not apply to them.

The MPs were initially given seven days to submit their replies. They were subsequently granted additional time, with the deadline extended to 22 September. After the deadline expired, the MPs sought another month to collect documents and prepare their responses. The Speaker has now allowed them two more weeks.

Ghosh Dastidar said the MPs had received the latest communication from the Speaker’s office and were preparing their response. "We have just received the letter. It states that the Speaker has asked for a response within two weeks. We are gathering all the necessary documents. We will submit our reply to the Speaker within the stipulated timeframe, though we will hold internal party discussions before doing so," she said.