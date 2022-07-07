ED raids at Vivo, other firms 'chill investment confidence': China

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued searches at the premises of Chinese companies in a money laundering case, Wang Xiaojian, counsellor and spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in India, said the frequent investigations by Indian authorities into Chinese enterprises "chill the confidence and willingness of market entities from other countries, including those from China to invest in India".



Xiaojian said that the essence of China-India economic and trade cooperation is based on mutual benefit and win-win results.



"The Chinese government has always asked Chinese companies to comply with local laws and regulations in their overseas operations and will firmly support Chinese companies to maintain their legitimate rights and interests," Zhao said in a statement late on Wednesday.



"The Indian side should act in line with laws and regulations, and provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms," he added.