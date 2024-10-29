ED raids IAS officer, others in Jharkhand liquor ‘scam’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 29 October, raided premises linked to IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, some other government officers and a number of liquor businessmen and middlemen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, and Chhattisgarh as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged excise "scam".

Officials said the searches are being undertaken at 15 premises in Ranchi and Raipur after a criminal case was recently registered by the Jharkhand office of the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF ) provided security to the ED teams.

The ED took cognisance of a 7 September FIR filed by the Chhattisgarh police anti-corruption bureau (ACB) at Raipur naming Choubey, retired Chhattisgarh IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and special secretary of the Chhattisgarh excise department, and four others.