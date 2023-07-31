ED raids Mahira Group's premises, seizes assets worth crores

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it recently raided 11 locations in Samalkha (Haryana) and Delhi belonging to Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and other companies of the Mahira Group, owned and controlled by Dharam Singh Chhoker and family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

During the search, four luxury cars with an acquisition value of approximately Rs 4 crore, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakhs, cash amounting to Rs 4.5 lakhs, and evidence related to siphoning of homebuyer funds were seized.

The ED initiated PMLA investigations based on FIRs registered by Gurugram Police against Mahira Infratech Pvt. Ltd. for cheating and forgery.