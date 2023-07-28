School job case: ED files chargesheet against Sujay Bhadra

ED has also identified the corporate entities that were utilised in this diversion process as well as in entities in sectors like real estate development where these proceeds were invested, sources added.

In the chargesheet, source added, that how Bhadra with the help of reported city- based chartered accountant had artificially pumped up the share price of a particular company from the price of Rs 10 a share to that of Rs 440 a share/

The chargesheet against Bhadra has been filed in less than two months since he was arrested by the ED on May 30 this year.

ED has claimed that Bhadra acted as the main link between former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee and expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, both of whom are in judicial custody currently for their alleged involvement in the school job case.

Bhadra, according to ED’s findings, also maintained a close liaison with Trinamool Congress legislator and the former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharyya, who is also in judicial custody now in the same case.