SC agrees to extend tenure of ED chief Sanjay Mishra till September 15

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to extend, till September 15, the tenure of the present ED Director Sanjay Mishra, who was due to demit office on July 31 in accordance with a recent SC judgement.

"In ordinary circumstances we would not have accepted such an application...taking into consideration larger public interest we permit the ED Director to continue till September 15, 2023," a special bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol said in its order.

However, the bench clarified that it will not entertain any further application by the Centre seeking extension of tenure of the present ED Director and Mishra will cease to hold the post from the midnight of September 15/16, 2023.