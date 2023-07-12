We will decide Umar Khalid's bail plea on July 24: Supreme Court

Saying that it will take only one or two minutes, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, decided to hear the bail plea filed by Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi Riots case on July 24.

The Delhi Police sought time to respond to the petition and urged the SC to change the date, citing the heavy workload during the hearing to which, a Bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh remarked, "We will decide whether the day is heavy or not...this matter will take 1 or 2 minutes".

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, said, "The man is inside jail for over two years now...what reply is needed in a bail case now?"