ED registers money laundering case in Tirupati laddu adulteration probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe an alleged ghee adulteration scam linked to the preparation of laddu prasadam at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, officials said on Monday.

The federal probe agency has booked the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the alleged proceeds of crime and illicit funds generated by the accused, they said.

Officials said the ED is scrutinising the first information report (FIR), documents and the chargesheet filed recently by a Central Bureau of Investigation-led special investigation team (SIT) in the matter.

According to the SIT’s findings, 36 people have been named as accused, including nine officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and five dairy experts.

The SIT has alleged that the material supplied to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple body as ghee was not pure ghee, but chemically processed palmolein oil mixed with other ingredients.