Will move SC for gag order on Tirupati laddu row: Ex-TTD chief Subba Reddy

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday announced that he intends to approach the Supreme Court for an order to curb what he calls a “misinformation campaign” over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the Tirupati laddu prasadam. In other words, he would very much like everyone to stop talking about it until further notice.

The move comes amid a Supreme Court-mandated Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the now-infamous laddu row — a controversy that has seen political parties, officials, and self-appointed custodians of piety squabble over whether the world’s most famous laddu has been tainted.

The issue spiralled last year after reports suggested that substandard or adulterated ghee may have entered the supply chain, prompting a flood of selective leaks, speculative arithmetic, and breathless headlines about “crores of contaminated laddus”, most of which, Reddy insists, have a passing relationship with evidence.

Claiming that TTD’s reputation is being muddied and devotees’ sentiments toyed with, Reddy said he was even willing to undergo “satya shodhana pariksha” — a public truth test — along with a lie detector test. A rather dramatic offer, though he seemed confident it would prove his innocence and perhaps silence critics who appear to be enjoying the spectacle a little too much.