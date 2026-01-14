ED seeks adjournment in I-PAC raids case; TMC asks Cal HC to protect party data

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Wednesday sought an adjournment of the proceedings before the Calcutta High Court in connection with last week’s searches at the residence and office of Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC, saying it has moved the Supreme Court on the same issue.

Appearing before a bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED, said the agency had filed a petition before the apex court and, therefore, the matters pending in the high court should be adjourned. He submitted that when an issue is seized of by the Supreme Court, the high court should ordinarily refrain from hearing it.

The petitions before the Calcutta High Court have been filed by both the ED and the TMC (Trinamool Congress) in connection with the searches conducted last week at Jain’s residence and office.