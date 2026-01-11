Police move to identify ED officials after raids at I-PAC chief’s home, office
Probe follows complaints by Mamata Banerjee alleging theft of documents during January 8 searches in Kolkata
Kolkata Police have begun the process of identifying ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials who conducted searches at the residence and office of Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), following complaints by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging theft of documents during the operation.
A senior police officer said steps are being taken to formally seek details from the ED about the officers who led the searches at Jain’s Loudon Street residence and the firm’s office in Salt Lake on Thursday.
Banerjee, who is also chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday lodged two separate police complaints against the central probe agency in connection with the raids. Apart from offering political consultancy to the TMC, I-PAC also manages the party’s IT and media operations.
Seeking details from ED, CRPF
“Our preliminary inquiry shows that the search was led by an ED assistant director, accompanied by officials of assistant officer rank. We are preparing to send an email to the ED seeking the identities of those officers,” the police officer told PTI.
Police are also attempting to ascertain the identities of six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who provided security cover to the ED team during the January 8 operation. An email will be sent to the CRPF’s Eastern Sector office to obtain their details, the officer said.
Banerjee had unexpectedly visited both Jain’s residence and the I-PAC office while the ED searches were underway, alleging that officials were attempting to seize sensitive party documents, including materials linked to election strategy.
CCTV footage, DVR seized
As part of the investigation, Kolkata Police on Saturday visited Jain’s residence and seized closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the premises. Statements of household staff and security personnel were also recorded, and the building’s security register was taken into custody.
Investigators are examining whether the ED officials made the mandatory entries in the security register at the time of the search, the officer said.
Police sources added that Jain, his wife and his mother may be questioned, if required, as part of the probe. The housing complex’s facility manager has already been summoned to assist investigators.
Timeline under scrutiny
According to police, ED officials entered Jain’s residence around 6.20 am on Thursday and concluded the search at 2.50 pm. Kolkata Police officers reached the spot later, between 11.15 am and 11.20 am, after receiving information about the operation.
“Our investigators are analysing CCTV footage as well as recordings from body cameras worn by some police personnel who were present at the location that day,” the officer said.
FIRs and allegations
The police action follows FIRs registered after Banerjee alleged that unidentified ED and CRPF personnel removed documents and electronic data from Jain’s residence and the I-PAC office. The cases include sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to criminal intimidation, theft and criminal trespass, along with provisions of the Information Technology Act dealing with computer-related offences.
The ED has not issued any detailed public response to the allegations so far. The agency has, however, maintained that its searches were conducted in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam.
Kolkata Police said the investigation is ongoing and that all aspects, including the role of central agency personnel and compliance with legal procedures during the searches, are being examined.