Police move to identify ED officials after raids at I-PAC chief’s home, office

Kolkata Police have begun the process of identifying ED (Enforcement Directorate) officials who conducted searches at the residence and office of Pratik Jain, director of political consultancy firm I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), following complaints by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging theft of documents during the operation.

A senior police officer said steps are being taken to formally seek details from the ED about the officers who led the searches at Jain’s Loudon Street residence and the firm’s office in Salt Lake on Thursday.

Banerjee, who is also chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday lodged two separate police complaints against the central probe agency in connection with the raids. Apart from offering political consultancy to the TMC, I-PAC also manages the party’s IT and media operations.

Seeking details from ED, CRPF

“Our preliminary inquiry shows that the search was led by an ED assistant director, accompanied by officials of assistant officer rank. We are preparing to send an email to the ED seeking the identities of those officers,” the police officer told PTI.

Police are also attempting to ascertain the identities of six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who provided security cover to the ED team during the January 8 operation. An email will be sent to the CRPF’s Eastern Sector office to obtain their details, the officer said.

Banerjee had unexpectedly visited both Jain’s residence and the I-PAC office while the ED searches were underway, alleging that officials were attempting to seize sensitive party documents, including materials linked to election strategy.