I-PAC row: Mamata hits streets, leads march in Kolkata against ED action

From the moment West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived in Kolkata's Jadavpur area on Friday afternoon, it was clear she intended to turn the city’s pavements into stage and battlefield at once. Ministers clustered close, film actors in Ray-Bans threaded through party cadres, and television stars waved at residents leaning out of balconies.

There was noise, sweat, chants, camera booms, and that unmistakable Mamata energy — a leader who treats a footpath like home turf. “Against Delhi’s deprivation, humiliation, torture, insult — we take to the streets. This is Netaji’s line,” she declared, offering New Year greetings in the same breath, before setting off towards Hazra crossing with film stars Dev — also the sitting MP from Ghatal — on one flank and Soham on the other.

The street thrummed; phones rose in unison; the chief minister looked completely at ease, like someone who never really left the barricades of her youth.

But the real charge behind this march lay just beneath the choreography. On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) landed heavily on I-PAC — the political consulting outfit long associated with the TMC's electoral strategy — raiding its Salt Lake headquarters and the Loudon Street home of its director Prateek Jain.

Devices and documents were hauled out, and TMC insists what was taken amounted to its “campaign brain”. Banerjee called the raids political espionage, a “crime” aimed at stealing strategy and handing it to the Centre. Hearing of the raid, she drove to both locations herself, waded through rooms while the search was on, and pulled out files, papers and laptops in full public view — a gesture half legal theatre, half bare-knuckle message.