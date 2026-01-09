Only SC can rein in ED after I-PAC raids spark political row in Bengal: Sibal
Confrontation during enforcement agency searches adds to election-season tensions in West Bengal
Senior advocate and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said India’s federal structure was “at the mercy” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that only the Supreme Court could check what he described as the agency’s growing overreach.
His remarks came a day after the ED carried out searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, triggering a high-voltage political confrontation in West Bengal.
The searches led to dramatic scenes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to the raid sites, accusing the central agency of attempting to seize sensitive data linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections.
The ED, however, said the action was part of a money-laundering investigation connected to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam and accused Banerjee and the state police of obstructing a lawful probe.
In a post on X, Sibal said the developments in West Bengal were “truly disturbing”, particularly with elections less than three months away. “Only the Supreme Court can rein in the ED. Every opposition-ruled state, every significant opposition leader is targeted,” he wrote, adding that federalism was being undermined.
The standoff has sharpened political tensions as West Bengal heads towards elections to its 294-member Assembly, with the TMC and the BJP locked in an increasingly aggressive battle for narrative dominance. The confrontation also quickly moved into the legal arena. The ED approached the Calcutta High Court seeking permission to file a petition alleging interference in its investigation, while I-PAC challenged the searches, questioning their legality.
According to the ED, searches were conducted at around 10 locations on Thursday morning, including I-PAC’s office in Salt Lake Sector V, Jain’s residence on Loudon Street, and several premises in Delhi, in the presence of central paramilitary forces. The situation escalated around midday when Banerjee arrived at Jain’s residence shortly after Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached the spot.
The chief minister remained inside for about 20 to 25 minutes before emerging and accusing ED officials of acting beyond their authority. Her appearance drew senior police officers, party leaders and central forces into a tense stand-off that played out in public view, adding to the political heat.
I-PAC provides political consultancy services to the TMC and is also involved in managing the party’s IT and media operations, making the searches particularly sensitive in the run-up to the elections.
