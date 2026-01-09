Only SC can rein in ED after I-PAC raids spark political row in Bengal: Sibal

Senior advocate and Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said India’s federal structure was “at the mercy” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asserting that only the Supreme Court could check what he described as the agency’s growing overreach.

His remarks came a day after the ED carried out searches at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain, triggering a high-voltage political confrontation in West Bengal.

The searches led to dramatic scenes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an unannounced visit to the raid sites, accusing the central agency of attempting to seize sensitive data linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly elections.

The ED, however, said the action was part of a money-laundering investigation connected to an alleged multi-crore coal pilferage scam and accused Banerjee and the state police of obstructing a lawful probe.

In a post on X, Sibal said the developments in West Bengal were “truly disturbing”, particularly with elections less than three months away. “Only the Supreme Court can rein in the ED. Every opposition-ruled state, every significant opposition leader is targeted,” he wrote, adding that federalism was being undermined.