Inside ED raid on I-PAC: Did BJP 'leak' it all, as Trinamool claims?

The political meaning of Thursday’s ED raid on I-PAC's Kolkata offices has come down to chronology. Before the Enforcement Directorate issued its formal statement, the BJP’s Bengal unit had already posted about the operation on X, narrating it in political language and with an air of prior knowledge.

That timestamp became the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) primary weapon. “ED statement? BJP already leaked the script,” the party declared, arguing that the Centre’s investigative machinery and the BJP’s communication apparatus were not merely aligned but synchronised.

On paper, the raid was rooted in something much older than 2026 politics. The ED’s action stemmed from a coal smuggling case first registered by the CBI in late 2020, which alleged large-scale diversion of coal consignments and hawala transfers linked to the syndicate’s proceeds.

That FIR, and the subsequent Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), led to questioning, arrests and financial tracking over the following years, making the ED’s involvement a continuation of a multi-year money-laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). By that legal logic, Thursday’s searches were just another phase in a long chain of enforcement steps.

Yet, the timing raised eyebrows. Why, after more than three years of probing, did the ED choose January 2026, when West Bengal is gearing up for Assembly elections, to hit the Salt Lake office of a consultancy deeply embedded in the ruling party’s campaign strategy?

The most straightforward explanations — that evidence only recently surfaced, that witness cooperation crystallised, or that financial trails only now became actionable — are plausible. Still, in political terms, one cannot dismiss the possibility that the action’s arrival so close to a major electoral cycle both reflected and amplified existing tensions between the Central and state governments.

Coming back to the TMC's X post, whether the BJP-ED coordination can be proven in a legal sense is almost irrelevant at the level of public perception, because in Bengal politics, the sequence of who speaks first is itself treated as evidence. If the party frames the action before the agency even acknowledges it, the impression of back-channel information writes itself in the public mind.