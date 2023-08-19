ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of valuables, cash after raids against former NCP MP-promoted jewellery group

Diamond and gold jewellery worth more than Rs 24 crore was seized after searches were carried out against a Maharashtra-based jewellery group, promoted by the family of a former NCP MP, and its owners in a money laundering case linked to alleged bank loan fraud, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The raids were carried out on August 17 at 13 premises in Jalgaon, Nashik and Thane of Rajmal Lakhichand Jewellers Pvt Ltd, R L Gold Pvt. Ltd., Manraj Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. and their promoters such as former NCP Rajya Sabha MP Ishwarlal Shankarlal Jain Lalwani (77), his family members including Manish Ishwarlal Jain Lalwani, Pushpa Devi and Neetika Manish Jain, the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs filed by the CBI against the accused on charges of loan fraud of more than Rs 352 crore at the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI).