ED summons Bengal law minister on June 28

"Ghatak has been asked to appear in person before our officers in New Delhi on June 28. He was supposed to appear before our officers on Jun 19, but he skipped it. We are trying to find out what was Ghatak's exact role in the scam. We have evidence of his involvement in it," the officer told PTI.

Ghatak has so far appeared twice in front of ED officers for questioning in connection with the scam.

Last September, the CBI conducted search operations at Ghatak's residences in Kolkata and Asansol.