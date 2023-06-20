ED arrested a businessman based in Maharashtra under the bank fraud

The ED initiated the PMLA investigation based on multiple FIRs registered in Pune against loan defaulters, including Amar Mulchandani (the former chairman of the bank), its directors, and officials.



"Investigation has revealed that the bank was being run like a family proprietorship by Amar Mulchandani without following any prudent banking norms. Loans were sanctioned in return for massive kickbacks. More than 92 per cent of the loan accounts had turned into NPAs, which ultimately led to the collapse of the bank. The RBI has cancelled the bank's license," said an ED official.