ED arrests former Panchkula special judge's nephew under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the nephew of a suspended judge, who was posted in a Panchkula special court, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bribery case against the former judicial officer, official sources said on Friday.

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir Parmar, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the federal agency conducted searches of his premises, they said.

The arrest comes just a day after the agency arrested two directors and 'key managerial persons' of Gurugram-based realty group M3M-- Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal-- on June 14 in this case.