ED summons Bengal minister to Delhi in coal pilferage case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a summons to West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak asking him to appear before its officers in connection with its ongoing probe into the coal pilferage case in the state, a senior official said.

The Asansol Uttar MLA, who skipped appearing before the ED officers several times, has been asked to reach in person the central probe agency's New Delhi office next week, he said.

"Mr Ghatak has been asked to appear in person before our officers in New Delhi next week. Till date, he has skipped meeting our officers more than 10 times,” the official told PTI.