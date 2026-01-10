Why ED targets Opposition only during elections, asks Kapil Sibal

Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday questioned the timing of ED (Enforcement Directorate) against Opposition leaders, alleging that the central agency becomes active only when elections are underway, and urged the Supreme Court to urgently hear review petitions pending on the jurisdiction of probe agencies.

Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said the ED’s recent action in West Bengal appeared aimed solely at harassing Opposition leaders and undermining the federal structure.

“It is not a coincidence that the ED suddenly wakes up whenever elections are near. This pattern has repeated itself in Jharkhand, Bihar and now West Bengal,” he said.

The former Union minister pointed to earlier cases involving former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that probe agency actions in those states coincided with assembly elections.

“Now the ED has reached West Bengal just when elections are approaching. This is not law enforcement; this is political timing,” Sibal said.

Questions ED action in I-PAC raids

Referring to the recent raids conducted by the ED at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the residence of its chief, Sibal asked what exactly the agency was investigating.

“The ED cannot take away every document it finds. If the probe is about a coal scam, then access should be limited to that. You cannot convert every raid into a fishing expedition,” he said.

The ED had conducted the searches in connection with an alleged coal smuggling case. The agency later claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises during the operation and removed what it described as “key evidence”.

Sibal alleged that central investigative agencies are being used as political tools.