Kapil Sibal breaks down the new Bills to remove ministers — and talks termites

On the final day of the monsoon session of Parliament, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal put out a video on his YouTube channel — an explainer of two of the three Bills tabled yesterday, 20 August, by union home minister Amit Shah.

The three Bills — now all referred for review to a parliamentary committee — are:

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025,

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The first and third Bills, numbered 111 and 113, are meant for the states and the union territories, of course, and largely have the same impact and intent.

The simple stipulation of the Bills, on the face of it, is that any minister facing any "serious charges" — that is, an offence carrying a prison term of five years or more — will need to resign within 30 days if he is taken into custody, Sibal explains. If they have not done so, then on the 31st day, either the President (in the case of an union minister or the prime minister) or the governor of the state or union territory, are required to remove them from office.

The impact, in short, Sibal says, is that by Day 31, an accused minister shall no longer remain a minister — be it of a state or of the Union of India.

However, the first thing to note, he added, is that this Bill can never be passed.