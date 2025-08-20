Bill to remove PM, CM, other ministers a distraction from SIR and #VoteChori

The fact the bill was then hurriedly sent to a joint parliamentary committee for ‘scrutiny’, with the union home minister’s appeal that the committee submit its report on the first day of the next parliament session, shows the urgency — or lack of it.

However, that such a bill was drafted in complete secrecy and with no apparent or immediate justification defies conventional logic. How many chief ministers or ministers have been arrested in the last 11 years on criminal charges beyond Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand? And neither of them were convicted, either. Soren, in fact, resigned before being taken to prison — much as Shah boasted he did when accused (and absconding) as a Gujarat state minister.

Besides the question of urgency, it is also puzzling that the government should bring a Constitutional amendment bill unlikely to find easy support across party lines when it does not have a two-thirds majority in either House of Parliament. Indeed, the BJP does not even have a simple majority in the Lok Sabha — and enjoys a majority at all because of the support extended by Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

So, were these two NDA chief ministers at least consulted before introducing the bill?