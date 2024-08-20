ED to file response on Kavitha's bail plea by 22 Aug, SC sets hearing for 27 Aug

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 20 August told the Supreme Court that it will file its response to BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam by 22 August.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation, told a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan that the CBI's counter affidavit has already been filed in the matter.

Raju said the ED's counter affidavit was in the "pipeline" and would be filed by 22 August.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on 27 August.

The apex court had on 12 August sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a 1 July Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.