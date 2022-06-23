ED to question Rujira Banerjee on coal scam today

A team of ED officials from New Delhi landed in Kolkata early this morning and reached the agency CGO complex office. ED sources said that besides notice to Rujira Banerjee, they have also sent separate communications to the chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi and Bidhannagar City Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar, so that adequate security arrangements are made around the CGO complex office. Accordingly, the road and lanes leading to the CGO complex have been wrapped under blanket security cover since 9 a.m.



To recall, although ED, the investigation arm of the Union finance ministry, initially wanted to grill Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the coal smuggling scam at New Delhi only, the Supreme Court allowed the agency to integrate her in Kolkata. At the same time, the apex court also directed the state government to ensure that the central agency sleuths do not face any difficulty in conducting the integration process.