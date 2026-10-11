Eden Gardens Mahalaya show sparks row over tickets, spending, political branding

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari reportedly said that 40,000 people had been invited, adding, “Many could not attend; they enjoyed the event from afar.” However, questions remain over why the ticket distribution process was not clearly communicated to the public. With the event reportedly costing over Rs 100 crore, while other estimates put the expenditure at Rs 150–180 crore, transparency should have been a basic requirement.

The responsibility for organising such a large-scale programme rested with the administration, particularly the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, headed by its secretary, Soumitra Mohan, and chief secretary Manoj Agarwal. The lack of clear information has raised questions about coordination among senior officials. As the event was funded by public money, access should have been transparent and equitable, rather than dependent on political connections.

The controversy became more politically charged when Governor R N Ravi linked Bengal's decline to the religious beliefs of previous governments.

Addressing the Mahalaya event, Ravi said, “There was a time when West Bengal was at the forefront in every field. Bengal led the country during the freedom struggle. But then there came a time when the state was in the hands of people who refrained from worshipping Maa Durga. As a result, West Bengal gradually slipped behind.”

He expressed hope that the state would regain its former position under the new government. “The good news is that, at last, a government that has faith in Maa Durga has been established in the state. I hope Bengal will be able to return to its golden history,” he said.

Ravi also claimed that prospective investors were approaching him. “Many people come to meet me at the Lok Bhavan. They also say they want to invest in West Bengal. This has been possible with the blessings of Maa Durga,” he added.

His remarks drew a sharp response from Mamata AITC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who accused him of undermining the dignity of his office. “The governor has displayed extremely poor taste. A person like him is undermining the dignity of the office. He should instead do his job and look after law and order. He is unable to do even that,” Banerjee said.

However, Bengal's relationship with Durga Puja cannot be reduced to whether a government publicly expresses religious devotion. During the Trinamool Congress government's tenure, Durga Puja was celebrated on a large scale. The state provided financial assistance to puja committees, promoted the festival internationally and organised the annual Durga Puja Carnival to showcase the city's celebrated idols and artistic traditions.

The previous government also supported community celebrations through grants, while the carnival became a major cultural attraction. These initiatives demonstrated that the state could promote Bengal's heritage through public events and financial support without making religious belief a test of administrative competence.

That record does not mean the previous system was free from criticism. Questions about political favouritism, access to event passes and the alleged black-marketing of tickets at major football matches have long existed. But replacing one government should mean improving transparency, not repeating the practices criticised under its predecessor. As observers have argued, there is little value in responding to allegations of present-day mismanagement by pointing to past failures.