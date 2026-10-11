Eden Gardens Mahalaya show sparks row over tickets, spending, political branding
Governor R.N. Ravi’s religious remarks spark backlash, while Durga Puja publicity errors raise oversight concerns
The Eden Gardens Mahalaya celebration faces questions over ticket distribution, public spending reportedly ranging from Rs 100 crore to Rs 180 crore, and the alleged distribution of passes through BJP MLAs
Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks linking Bengal’s decline to previous governments’ religious beliefs sparked political backlash, while errors in Durga Puja publicity raised concerns over administrative oversight
The event also drew criticism over the reported hiring of a Gujarat-based event management firm, alleged expenditure irregularities and claims that singer Shaan performed to pre-recorded songs
The West Bengal government’s grand Mahalaya celebration at Eden Gardens has come under scrutiny over ticket distribution, administrative coordination and errors in official Durga Puja publicity. What was billed as a celebration of Bengal’s cultural heritage has sparked questions over transparency, public expenditure and the alleged blurring of lines between government programmes and party politics.
The first controversy centred on ticket distribution for the event. Although the government organised the programme for a large audience, ordinary people were left wondering how they could attend. Who was distributing the tickets? Were free passes available to the public? If so, where could they be obtained? No clear public announcement was made explaining the process.
According to The Wall, even two government ministers contacted before the report was published could not explain the source of the tickets or who had distributed them. Departmental sources reportedly said that batches of tickets were handed to BJP MLAs, who then distributed them among constituents. If accurate, this account raises serious questions about whether a publicly funded event was equally accessible to all.
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari reportedly said that 40,000 people had been invited, adding, “Many could not attend; they enjoyed the event from afar.” However, questions remain over why the ticket distribution process was not clearly communicated to the public. With the event reportedly costing over Rs 100 crore, while other estimates put the expenditure at Rs 150–180 crore, transparency should have been a basic requirement.
The responsibility for organising such a large-scale programme rested with the administration, particularly the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, headed by its secretary, Soumitra Mohan, and chief secretary Manoj Agarwal. The lack of clear information has raised questions about coordination among senior officials. As the event was funded by public money, access should have been transparent and equitable, rather than dependent on political connections.
The controversy became more politically charged when Governor R N Ravi linked Bengal's decline to the religious beliefs of previous governments.
Addressing the Mahalaya event, Ravi said, “There was a time when West Bengal was at the forefront in every field. Bengal led the country during the freedom struggle. But then there came a time when the state was in the hands of people who refrained from worshipping Maa Durga. As a result, West Bengal gradually slipped behind.”
He expressed hope that the state would regain its former position under the new government. “The good news is that, at last, a government that has faith in Maa Durga has been established in the state. I hope Bengal will be able to return to its golden history,” he said.
Ravi also claimed that prospective investors were approaching him. “Many people come to meet me at the Lok Bhavan. They also say they want to invest in West Bengal. This has been possible with the blessings of Maa Durga,” he added.
His remarks drew a sharp response from Mamata AITC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who accused him of undermining the dignity of his office. “The governor has displayed extremely poor taste. A person like him is undermining the dignity of the office. He should instead do his job and look after law and order. He is unable to do even that,” Banerjee said.
However, Bengal's relationship with Durga Puja cannot be reduced to whether a government publicly expresses religious devotion. During the Trinamool Congress government's tenure, Durga Puja was celebrated on a large scale. The state provided financial assistance to puja committees, promoted the festival internationally and organised the annual Durga Puja Carnival to showcase the city's celebrated idols and artistic traditions.
The previous government also supported community celebrations through grants, while the carnival became a major cultural attraction. These initiatives demonstrated that the state could promote Bengal's heritage through public events and financial support without making religious belief a test of administrative competence.
That record does not mean the previous system was free from criticism. Questions about political favouritism, access to event passes and the alleged black-marketing of tickets at major football matches have long existed. But replacing one government should mean improving transparency, not repeating the practices criticised under its predecessor. As observers have argued, there is little value in responding to allegations of present-day mismanagement by pointing to past failures.
The Eden Gardens event also attracted controversy over the government's promotional material. Earlier, images of a Durga Puja advertisement reportedly depicting the goddess with 11 arms triggered criticism over the accuracy of the religious imagery. The issue was particularly sensitive because the programme was intended to celebrate Bengal's most important festival.
Another apparent error emerged yesterday in the 2026 Durga Puja publicity at Eden Gardens. According to a report published by Biswa Bangla Sangbad, a banner carried the words “Shubho Durgapuja 2026”, in Bengali, with the Bengali spelling of Durga Puja reportedly incorrect. For an event designed to project Bengal's cultural identity, such mistakes were embarrassing and raised questions about the quality checks applied to the promotional material.
Criticism also focused on reports that an event management company from Gujarat had been awarded the contract for the mega-show. Opponents questioned why such a large contract was awarded to an outside firm and raised concerns about the reported expenditure. Allegations of corruption and claims that Bengal's money was being channelled elsewhere require evidence and official clarification, but the scale of the spending makes accountability essential.
Despite the controversies, the programme featured singers, actors and other performers, with the celebrations showcasing Bengal's artistic traditions through music, dance and cultural presentations.
However, singer Shaan's performance attracted attention for another reason: reports and observations during the show suggested that the songs that he performed were pre-recorded. The apparent revelation raised further questions about how the event had been presented to the audience.