Students of a government residential school in Uttar Pradesh’s capital staged a protest on Monday, 17 August amid heavy rain, alleging a shortage of teachers and disruption of regular classes, amid the ongoing 'School Thik Karo' campaign launched by the Cockroach Janta Party.

The protest by students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Balika Vidyalaya was the second such demonstration in three days. On Friday, students of the same school had protested over their grievances.

Around 9.00 am on Monday, several students came out of the school and staged protests at the Dubagga-Kanpur bypass and Balaganj intersections. Carrying posters and banners highlighting issues related to teaching at the school, the students raised slogans.

Despite the rain, some students sat at the protest site with towels wrapped around their heads, while others formed a human chain by holding hands and blocked traffic at a busy intersection. Officials said the protest disrupted traffic during the morning rush hour, following which police were deployed to bring the situation under control.

The students, described as 'Gen Alpha', primarily raised the issue of a shortage of teachers and alleged that classes were not being conducted properly.