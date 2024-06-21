Education minister Pradhan skips Yoga Day event amidst NEET-UG protest

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday skipped the Yoga Day event at Delhi University, where some students are staging a protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

Pradhan, who was the chief guest for the International Yoga Day event scheduled to begin at 6.00 am, could not attend owing to "some urgent work", DU officials said.

Carrying black flags, members of Left-wing outfit All India Students' Association (AISA) along with other students of the university held their demonstration at the institution's North Campus. The AISA unit of Delhi University claimed that the minister did not attend the event because of the protest.

"In response to the sheer audacity of Pradhan to even think of coming to DU while he and his NTA have jeopardised the future of students, AISA activists along with students of Delhi University raised black flags and protested against his presence in the university," the association said in a statement.