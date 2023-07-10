Education Ministry releases report on Performance Grading Index for Districts

The Union Education Ministry has released the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) combined report for 2020-21 and 2021-22, which assesses the performance of school education system at the district level by creating an index for comprehensive analysis.

The Ministry said that the Indian education system is one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds.

It devised the Performance Grading Index for states and released the report for the reference years 2017-18 to 2020-21.

Based on the success of State PGI, 83-indicator-based PGI-D has been designed to grade the performance of all districts in school education, the Union Education Ministry added.