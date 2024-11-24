Effects of Bhopal gas leak seen in next generation of survivors: Ex-forensic doc

The effects of poisonous gases that leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal 40 years ago were seen in succeeding generations of those who survived the tragedy, a former government forensic doctor has said.

At least 3,787 people were killed and more than 5 lakh affected after highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from the pesticide factory in the city on the intervening night of 2 and 3 December 1984.

Speaking at an event held by organisations of gas tragedy survivors on Saturday, Dr D.K. Satpathy, former head of the forensics department of Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College, said he performed 875 post-mortems on the first day of the disaster and witnessed 18,000 autopsies in the next five years.

Sathpathy claimed Union Carbide had denied questions about the effects of poisonous gases on unborn children of women survivors, and said effects would not cross the placental barrier in the womb in any condition.

He said blood samples of pregnant women who died in the tragedy were examined, and it was found that 50 per cent of poisonous substances found in the mother were also found in the child in her womb.