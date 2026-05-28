Eid-al-Adha embodies sacrifice, faith, compassion and forgiveness: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to people across the country, wishing for peace, harmony and prosperity as Muslims celebrated Bakrid with religious devotion and enthusiasm.

Thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning in cities and towns across India to offer special prayers marking Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest festivals in Islam.

In a message posted on X, Kharge said the festival symbolises sacrifice, compassion and unity.

“The festival of Eid-al-Adha reflects the timeless virtues of sacrifice, faith, compassion and forgiveness,” Kharge said.

“May this blessed occasion inspire us to deepen the spirit of brotherhood, strengthen the bonds of unity, and work together towards a society rooted in peace, harmony and shared progress. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Eid Mubarak!” he added.