Eid-al-Adha embodies sacrifice, faith, compassion and forgiveness: Congress
Across the country, devotees gather for prayers and celebrations with family, friends and neighbours
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to people across the country, wishing for peace, harmony and prosperity as Muslims celebrated Bakrid with religious devotion and enthusiasm.
Thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning in cities and towns across India to offer special prayers marking Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest festivals in Islam.
In a message posted on X, Kharge said the festival symbolises sacrifice, compassion and unity.
“The festival of Eid-al-Adha reflects the timeless virtues of sacrifice, faith, compassion and forgiveness,” Kharge said.
“May this blessed occasion inspire us to deepen the spirit of brotherhood, strengthen the bonds of unity, and work together towards a society rooted in peace, harmony and shared progress. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Eid Mubarak!” he added.
Rahul Gandhi also greeted the nation on the occasion and wished families happiness and togetherness.
“Wishing you and your family a Bakrid filled with joy. May your home be filled with warmth and togetherness today. Eid Mubarak,” the Congress leader said in his message on X.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conveyed her greetings, highlighting the festival’s message of peace and brotherhood.
“Eid al-Adha Mubarak to all! May this joyous occasion bring peace, love and prosperity to every home. Wishing everyone happiness, blessings, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood,” she posted on social media.
Across the country, devotees dressed in traditional attire gathered for prayers before exchanging greetings and celebrating with family, friends and neighbours.
Many worshippers said the festival carried a message of “brotherhood, communal harmony and peaceful coexistence”, while also emphasising compassion, sacrifice and charity.
Authorities deployed elaborate security arrangements in several cities to ensure peaceful celebrations and maintain law and order during the festivities.
Eid al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid in India, commemorates the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The festival symbolises unwavering faith, gratitude, charity, compassion and devotion.
Families celebrated the occasion with festive meals, prayers and acts of kindness, while many people distributed food and extended support to the underprivileged in keeping with the spirit of the festival.
With IANS inputs
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