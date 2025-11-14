Eight dead as car crushed between two container trucks on Mumbai–Bengaluru highway

Eight people were killed and 14 others injured on Thursday evening when a car was crushed between two large container trucks, triggering a massive fire on the accident-prone Navale Bridge stretch of the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway near Pune.

According to police, the chain collision occurred after the driver of a container truck travelling towards Mumbai reportedly lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to brake failure. The out-of-control truck struck several vehicles, including a minibus, before crashing into another container truck ahead. A car caught between the two heavy vehicles was mangled in the impact.

Deputy commissioner of police Sambhaji Kadam said the collision appeared to have caused the car’s CNG kit to explode, setting all three vehicles ablaze. “The impact triggered a huge fire and the three vehicles were engulfed,” he said, adding that most of the injured were passengers from the minibus.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who visited the site, confirmed that the fire was a result of the severe collision.

The blaze prompted a major emergency response, with eight fire tenders and tankers rushed to the scene. Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said firefighters arrived to find the car trapped between the trucks and engulfed in flames.