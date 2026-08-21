10 injured as crane crashes onto homes during demolition work in Mumbai’s Kurla
Machinery also struck an overhead electric wire, disrupting train services as authorities began investigating possible safety lapses
At least 10 people were injured after a crane toppled onto two houses during preparations for an eviction and demolition operation in Mumbai’s Kurla East early on Friday.
The accident occurred at around 3.04 am near Buntara Bhavan, behind Galaxy Apartment in Indira Nagar, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Residents said a Poclain excavator was being lifted onto an old building in Qureshi Nagar when the crane lost balance and collapsed with a loud crash. A section of the machinery landed on two adjoining homes, while a car and an autorickshaw parked nearby were also reportedly damaged.
The BMC said the crane fell onto a slum settlement while it was being positioned at the site. A junior engineer from the civic body’s L Ward said MHADA was preparing to begin an eviction and demolition exercise when the accident took place.
Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, civic disaster management teams and the 108-ambulance service were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Local residents also assisted the emergency teams.
Six injured people were taken to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. The BMC said all eight were in stable condition.
However, Sadiq Qureshi, whose sister and brother-in-law were among those injured, claimed that the couple had suffered serious injuries. He said his brother-in-law was in a critical condition, with severe injuries around his eyes.
Authorities were working to establish whether anyone else remained trapped beneath the debris as efforts continued to remove the crane and secure the site.
Part of the collapsed machinery reportedly came into contact with an overhead electric wire, affecting train movement and adding to safety concerns in the area.
Residents alleged that adequate precautions had not been taken during the operation. Shafiq Qureshi, a local resident, claimed that contractors had ignored repeated concerns over safety and said a person had died in a wall collapse at the site about a month earlier.
Police and other authorities have opened an investigation into the accident. Officials are examining whether the crane toppled because of a technical defect, excessive load or negligence and whether mandatory safety protocols were followed.
With IANS inputs