10 injured as crane crashes onto homes during demolition work in Mumbai’s Kurla

At least 10 people were injured after a crane toppled onto two houses during preparations for an eviction and demolition operation in Mumbai’s Kurla East early on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 3.04 am near Buntara Bhavan, behind Galaxy Apartment in Indira Nagar, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Residents said a Poclain excavator was being lifted onto an old building in Qureshi Nagar when the crane lost balance and collapsed with a loud crash. A section of the machinery landed on two adjoining homes, while a car and an autorickshaw parked nearby were also reportedly damaged.

The BMC said the crane fell onto a slum settlement while it was being positioned at the site. A junior engineer from the civic body’s L Ward said MHADA was preparing to begin an eviction and demolition exercise when the accident took place.

Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, civic disaster management teams and the 108-ambulance service were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Local residents also assisted the emergency teams.

Six injured people were taken to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. The BMC said all eight were in stable condition.