Eight people died and 26 were injured after a bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district

The Haridwar–Joshimath bus crashed near Gular, around 20 km from Rishikesh, at about 5.15 am on Tuesday

Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospitals in Rishikesh; chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure treatment and assistance

Eight people were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus crashed through a roadside railing and fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district early on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath when it went off the road near Gular, around 20 km from Rishikesh, at approximately 5.15 am. It had left Haridwar at 3.15 am and briefly stopped at Rishikesh before proceeding towards Joshimath.

Seven passengers died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Muni Ki Reti station house officer Pradeep Chauhan said the driver lost control near Gular before the bus breached the railing and plunged into the gorge below Gular bridge.