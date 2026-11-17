Eight killed, 26 injured as bus plunges into gorge near Rishikesh
Haridwar–Joshimath bus crashes through roadside railing near Gular; seven passengers die at the scene and another at AIIMS Rishikesh
Eight people died and 26 were injured after a bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district
The Haridwar–Joshimath bus crashed near Gular, around 20 km from Rishikesh, at about 5.15 am on Tuesday
Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospitals in Rishikesh; chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure treatment and assistance
Eight people were killed and 26 others injured when a passenger bus crashed through a roadside railing and fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district early on Tuesday, officials said.
The bus was travelling from Haridwar to Joshimath when it went off the road near Gular, around 20 km from Rishikesh, at approximately 5.15 am. It had left Haridwar at 3.15 am and briefly stopped at Rishikesh before proceeding towards Joshimath.
Seven passengers died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Rishikesh.
Muni Ki Reti station house officer Pradeep Chauhan said the driver lost control near Gular before the bus breached the railing and plunged into the gorge below Gular bridge.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team from the Byasi post, led by Sub-Inspector Sawar Singh, reached the site after receiving an alert. Police, district administration personnel and other emergency teams joined the rescue effort.
Rescuers brought all 26 injured passengers out of the wreckage and carried them on stretchers across difficult terrain to the road, where ambulances were waiting to take them to hospital.
The bodies were also recovered from the vehicle and brought to the roadside before being transported to hospital.
Officials said 17 injured passengers were receiving treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh and nine at the Government Hospital in Rishikesh.
District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal said SDRF and district administration teams were dispatched as soon as authorities learnt of the crash. She confirmed that seven bodies had been recovered from the site and that an eighth passenger had died during treatment at AIIMS.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families in a post on X.
He said officials had been instructed to ensure appropriate medical care for the injured and extend all possible assistance to those affected.
With PTI inputs