Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: Death toll rises to 4 as 2 more bodies recovered

The death toll in the Kedartal trekking tragedy in Uttarakhand rose to four on Wednesday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies buried under snow, six days after eight members of a trekking group went missing.

Both bodies recovered on Wednesday were of men, officials said. The bodies of two other trekkers had been recovered from the Kedarkhadak area on Tuesday, where the group had been camping when an avalanche struck.

The two bodies recovered on Tuesday were identified by their families at the Uttarkashi District Hospital as sisters Vartika Verma, 28, and Deepika Verma, 29, daughters of Narayan Verma and residents of Gayatri Puram in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Identification of the two bodies recovered on Wednesday was underway, officials said.

The bodies were flown by helicopter from Kedartal to Matli, around 100 km away, at approximately 11.52 am. They were subsequently transported to the district hospital in Uttarkashi, around 10 km from the helipad.

A 10-member team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) has been conducting search operations in the Kedarkhadak area to locate the remaining missing trekkers.

Deep snow hampers rescue operations

Officials said 10-12 feet of snow had accumulated in the area following the avalanche, making rescue operations difficult.

The teams have been digging through the snow manually as the difficult terrain has prevented the deployment of snow-removal machinery.

Additional SDRF personnel were sent to the site on Wednesday with food supplies and other essential materials. Helicopters were also being used to transport resources to the rescue teams stationed in the area.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya said family members of the two sisters from Uttar Pradesh had reached the district, along with a relative of one of the missing trekkers from West Bengal.

He said the families had requested regular updates on the search and rescue operation. The district administration was coordinating with the SDRF and other agencies to ensure that the operation continued in an organised manner.