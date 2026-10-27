Uttarakhand: Congress, UKD hold protests, clash with police on first day of assembly session

Scores of protesters clashed with police while attempting to breach barricades during a ‘gherao’ of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday, 27 October. The protest was organised by the Congress, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) and Swaraj Party on the first day of the two-day Assembly session.

Police had sealed all roads leading to the assembly complex, causing massive traffic jams. Several protesters were detained after trying to break barricades near Jangal Chatti.

The Congress led the 'gherao' to spotlight issues such as unemployment, women’s safety, corruption, state rights, the Ankita Bhandari case, and concerns over the SIT probe.

Due to roadblocks at Jangal Chatti and Diwali village, the Gairsain-Karnaprayag National Highway was closed from 10 a.m. onwards.

Protesters from the Congress and UKD engaged in scuffles with police at Jangal Chatti. Water cannons were used to disperse crowds as police and officials struggled to contain the situation.

Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal, senior leader Harak Singh Rawat, MLA Lakhpat Singh, and numerous party members took part.

The UKD demanded that Gairsain be declared the permanent capital and sought justice for Ankita Bhandari. The Swaraj Party joined calls for making Gairsain the permanent capital.

Over 1,000 police personnel, including six Additional Superintendents of Police, 20 Deputy Superintendents, and 54 SHOs, were deployed. Security forces from PAC, ATS, SDRF, BDS, and ‘Hawk’ teams also provided support for the session.