Uttarakhand: Governorships or video clips, scandals haunt the BJP in the hills

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, former BJP national general-secretary and erstwhile president of the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, was sworn in as the 19th Governor of Sikkim on 19 October — despite a plea to the President of India to recall his appointment. Gautam had been named as one of the VIPs who had allegedly sought sexual favours from Ankita Bhandari in September 2022, and been refused.

The 19-year-old receptionist disappeared from Vanantra resort on the night of 18 September. Her body was recovered from the Chilla barrage several days later. While prime accused Pulkit Arya (owner of Vanantra and son of BJP minister Vinod Arya) is currently serving a life sentence, Dushyant Gautam’s call details with Pulkit Arya have not been made public as demanded by activist groups in Uttarakhand.

For the past four years, the state has been on the boil, demanding justice for Ankita. Finding it too hot to handle, the government handed over the investigation to the CBI in January 2026. Not only are Ankita’s aged parents Soni Devi and Virendra Singh Bhandari upset at the investigation having gone into cold storage, they are deeply disturbed by Gautam’s appointment as governor (as this grants him immunity from prosecution).

“When we heard the news, we could not sleep the whole night,” Soni Devi said. “We travelled from our village Dobh Srikot to Srinagar, and took an overnight bus to Delhi. On 14 October, we had scarcely sat down at Jantar Mantar when the police arrived and threatened us. If we refused to leave, we would be fined Rs 1.5 lakh for breaking the law. We are poor people, in no position to pay such a hefty fine, so we moved to India Gate. Several activists and Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came to express their solidarity with us.”