Reconsider Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim gov: Rahul to President

Rahul Gandhi asks President Droupadi Murmu to seek reconsideration of Dushyant Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor.

The Congress leader links his demand to the ongoing CBI probe into the alleged VIP angle in Ankita Bhandari’s murder.

Ankita’s parents continue to seek answers about the alleged VIP connection as the case returns to the political spotlight.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged President Droupadi Murmu to ask the government to reconsider the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim governor until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe into the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari.

In a letter to the President, Gandhi said he was writing as a “last resort”, invoking her constitutional authority to return the Council of Ministers’ advice for reconsideration. Gautam, a former BJP leader, was appointed governor of Sikkim on Monday.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disregarding women’s safety by advising Gautam’s appointment while allegations linking him to the case remain under public scrutiny.

Ankita’s parents, who staged a protest at India Gate on Wednesday against the appointment, have alleged that Gautam was the unidentified VIP whose alleged involvement in the case has been a subject of controversy. Gautam has not been named as an accused in the case, according to reports.