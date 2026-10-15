‘Power to detain is not power to silence’: Tharoor on detention of Ankita Bhandari's parents

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised the Centre over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, asking whether the government was using detention to silence those demanding accountability.

The parents of the 19-year-old were detained around 4 am while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor. They were released around 5 am, according to sources.

In a statement, Tharoor said young people exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest had been placed in judicial custody, while Ankita's grieving parents had been detained along with Congress workers who stood in solidarity with them.

“Has the government so completely abandoned its duty of accountability that it now relies on detention to silence those who demand it?” he asked.

Tharoor said a protester was not an offender and a grieving parent was not a threat. He questioned what threat peaceful protesters posed to public order and what purpose was served by detaining bereaved parents seeking justice.