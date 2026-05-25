Eight tourists killed after vehicle falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad

At least eight people were killed after a tourist vehicle travelling from the Konkan region to Satara plunged into a deep valley in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place at Ambenali Ghat when the vehicle reportedly lost control and fell nearly 1,000–1,500 feet into a gorge in the hilly terrain, triggering a large-scale rescue operation.

Rescue teams said operations have been severely hampered due to the steep slopes, rocky terrain and the depth of the gorge. So far, two bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem, while efforts continue to locate the remaining victims.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragedy and confirmed that multiple rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, have been deployed.