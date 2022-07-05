Eknath Shinde says he used to meet Fadnavis when his group MLAs were asleep

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday made it public that the BJP was an active participant in his recent uprising against Shiv Sena leadership.

Shinde's remarks in the State Assembly, after he won the floor test in the House, left no one in doubt that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, now the deputy CM, was actively involved in the Shinde-led group's activities.

As his group MLAs were camping at a luxury hotel on Guwahati late last month, there were reports that Shinde had held a secret meeting with Fadnavis after reaching Gujarat from Guwahati. The reports claimed that before dawn, Shinde came back to the Guwahati hotel, where he was camping with 40 MLAs who turned against the MVA government in Maharashtra.