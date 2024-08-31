Elderly man assaulted in train on suspicion of carrying beef, video viral

An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by co-passengers in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Saturday, 31 August.

The GRP has initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said. The video shows several people physically assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on the suspicion that he was carrying beef.

"We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on," the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.