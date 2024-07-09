Mahua Moitra accuses BJP's Shantanu Thakur of issuing passes to smuggle beef

Thakur, a prominent leader of the Matua community in the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat, said, "The allegation is baseless. It appears Mahua Moitra has made it a habit to level unfounded accusations."

"Why would someone smuggle only three kgs of beef? Isn't that absurd? She knows such passes are issued in border areas to ease local issues. She has deliberately concealed this fact," Thakur told PTI.

Moitra had on Monday, 8 July also shared a post of Nilanjan Das, the general secretary of the TMC IT Cell, where he uploaded a video featuring a person named Jiyarul Ghazi in whose name the purported pass was issued.