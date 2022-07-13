Elderly woman mauled to death by her pet dog

The neighbours told the police that when the son was away on work, they heard the dogs barking and the cries of Savitri.



"When we heard the old lady crying for help, we rushed out to their door but it was locked from inside and aunty was lying in a pool of blood. We tried to open the door but it was locked. We immediately informed her son," they said.



The son rushed back home and with the help of neighbours, took his mother on a two-wheeler to Balrampur hospital from where she was referred to the KGMU trauma centre.



Senior doctors at the trauma centre said that the woman had multiple deep wounds from neck to abdomen and her legs.