Vote counting: ECI denies Ramesh time to back claims of DMs being influenced

The Election Commission of India on Monday refused to grant additional time to Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh to back his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the 4 June vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening regarding the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.

Ramesh wrote to the ECI on Monday seeking a week's time to submit his reply. In a letter to Ramesh, the ECI said, "The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action".