Amit Shah calling DMs and collectors is brazen intimidation: Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah has been calling district magistrates and collectors and indulging in "blatant and brazen" intimidation.

District magistrates and collectors are the returning officers of their respective districts during elections.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed that Shah had already spoken to 150 DMs or collectors and added that this shows "how desperate the BJP is".

With the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluding on Saturday, the results of the polls will be announced on 4 June.