EC turns to Aamir Khan–Madhuri Dixit song to push peaceful elections

The Election Commission of India has turned to a popular Bollywood song to reinforce its message of peaceful and fair voting ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

A track from the 1990 film Dil, featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit, has been used by election authorities as part of a social media campaign. The song, “Hum Pyar Karne Wale Duniya Se Na Darne Wale”, has been shared online to symbolise the commission’s resolve to conduct elections without fear or disruption.

The initiative was led by the district electoral officer of Kolkata (South), who posted the video on social media platform X along with a strongly worded message. The post emphasised that, much like the film’s protagonists who remain undeterred by opposition, the commission would remain firm in its commitment to ensuring free, fair and violence-free polls.

The message also contained a warning to those attempting to disrupt the electoral process, cautioning that strict action would be taken against intimidation, hooliganism or any form of malpractice.