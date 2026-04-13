EC turns to Aamir Khan–Madhuri Dixit song to push peaceful elections
Classic track from 'Dil' deployed as a message against violence ahead of two-phase elections
The Election Commission of India has turned to a popular Bollywood song to reinforce its message of peaceful and fair voting ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.
A track from the 1990 film Dil, featuring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit, has been used by election authorities as part of a social media campaign. The song, “Hum Pyar Karne Wale Duniya Se Na Darne Wale”, has been shared online to symbolise the commission’s resolve to conduct elections without fear or disruption.
The initiative was led by the district electoral officer of Kolkata (South), who posted the video on social media platform X along with a strongly worded message. The post emphasised that, much like the film’s protagonists who remain undeterred by opposition, the commission would remain firm in its commitment to ensuring free, fair and violence-free polls.
The message also contained a warning to those attempting to disrupt the electoral process, cautioning that strict action would be taken against intimidation, hooliganism or any form of malpractice.
It urged voters to participate without fear and assured them of adequate protection during polling.
Among the key assurances highlighted were zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, inducements and electoral malpractices such as bogus voting or booth capturing. Authorities made it clear that any attempt to interfere with the process would invite firm legal consequences.
While no political party was directly named, observers believe the messaging comes amid ongoing tensions between the Election Commission and the ruling All India Trinamool Congress over administrative decisions related to poll preparations, including transfers and deployment of officials.
The campaign is part of broader efforts by election authorities to reassure voters and maintain order during the two-phase polling process in the state.
With IANS inputs
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